Übersicht: Das Programm von "Münster Mittendrin 2019"

Münster -

Das Stadtfest "Münster Mittendrin" nimmt an diesem Wochenende fast die gesamte Innenstadt ein. Wer noch nichts geplant hat, sollte auf jeden Fall bei einem der rund 80 Acts vorbeischauen. Von Rock'n'Roll und Pop, über Blues und Funk bis hin zu Alternative-Music sowie viele Angebote und Events für Kinder und Erwachsene ist für jeden etwas dabei. Hier gibt es alle Infos zu den Veranstaltungen.

Donnerstag, 15.08.2019, 18:56 Uhr aktualisiert: 15.08.2019, 19:29 Uhr
Die Bühne auf dem Domplatz. Foto: Münster Mittendrin GmbH

Die Top-Acts auf dem Domplatz kosten Eintritt. Es ist noch nicht zu spät: Im Vorverkauf sind - außer für den Auftritt von Roland Kaiser - Tickets für den Freitag und Samstag erhältlich.

Der Lageplan:

Der Freitag:

Münster Mittendrin 2019: Das ist los am Freitag

  • Start

    Am Freitag geht es los: Beim Stadtfest "Münster Mittendrin" verwandelt sich die City in eine Festmeile. Auch in diesem Jahr gibt es neben den Top Acts wieder jede Menge alternative Sounds zu entdecken. Was der erste Tag an Programm zu bieten hat:

    Foto: Diverse
  • Schminken und Ballons

    Freitag 12 Uhr | am Syndikatplatz: Der Tag startet mit Kinderprogramm - Ballonkunst mit Bloonie und Kinderschminken mit Ewa. Beide Angebote sind kostenlos.

    Foto: Johannes Oetz
  • Junikorn

    Freitag, 14.30 Uhr | Erbdrostenhof: Die Poprock-Band "Junikorn" besteht aus fünf Münsteraner Stundenten, die nach eigenen Angaben "vielfältige und rockige Riffs mit tanzbaren Beats vereinen".

    Foto: Björn Meyer
  • Prism Effect

    Freitag, 14 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: Die Alternative-Rockband "Prism Effect" spielt Indie-Rock aus Münster.  Mit Gitarre, Keyboard, Bass, Drums und Gesang erzählt die Gruppe ihre Geschichten.

    Foto: Leonie Schnüttgen
  • Vanessa Voss

    Freitag, 15 Uhr | Stadthaus 1: Vanessa Voss ist eine junge Singer/Songwriterin aus Münster. Neben Elementen aus Soul und Rock ist ihre Musik in erster Linie von gefühlvollen Pop-Melodien geprägt.

    Foto: Gunnar A. Pier
  • RayPasnen

    Freitag, 16 Uhr | Drubbel: RayPasnen zieht seine Zuhörer mit Gitarre und Gesang in den Bann. Von Country über Rhythm & Blues bishin zu Rock´n Roll.

    Foto: Maximilian Konrad

  • Freitag, 16 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: Die fünfköpfige Metalband "Paranight" aus Soest mischt melodischen Gesang mit schweren Riffs.

    Foto: Diverse
  • Tomsen

    Freitag, 16.30 Uhr | Syndikatplatz:  Housemusic von dem jungen DJ Tomsen.

    Foto: Colourbox.de

  • Freitag, 16.30 Uhr | Stadthaus 1: „Ticket To Happiness“ bringt temperamentvolle Musik mit internationalem Touch und eingängigen Rhythmen auf die Bühne.

    Foto: Diverse

  • Freitag, 16.30 Uhr | Erbdrostenhof: Das vierköpfige Rock'n-Roll-Gespann "Scholzinkowskis" bilden zwei Väter mit ihren Söhnen aus Münster. 

    Foto: Diverse
  • AudiJens

    Freitag, 18 Uhr | Syndikatplatz: Als AudiJens steht der Kopf des FYAL-Cafés an den Reglern. 

    Foto: Helmut P. Etzkorn
  • God hates Green

    Freitag, 18 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: Drei Männer aus Münster und die These, dass Gott die Farbe Grün hasst - "God hates Green" zaubert Indie-Rock auf die Bühne.

    Foto: Gunnar A. Pier

  • Freitag, 18.30 Uhr| Stadthaus 1:  Seit der Schulzeit miteinander bekannt, spielen die vier Musiker in einer klassischen Zwei-Gitarren-, Kontrabass- und Schlagzeug-Besetzung eine Mischung aus Rock‘n‘Roll, Rumba, Rock Steady, Soul und Roots-Musik. 

    Foto: Diverse

  • Freitag, Einlass 18 Uhr, Beginn 18.30 Uhr | Domplatz: Hinter "Kuult" steckt eine deutsche Pop-Band und ein hitverdächtiges Männer-Trio. Ihr Song "Wenn du lachst" hat inzwischen fast 7 Millionen Klicks auf Youtube.

    Foto: Diverse

  • Freitag, 19 Uhr | Drubbel: Tanzen und Mitsingen, das geht bei der Coverband "Die Krönung".

    Foto: Diverse

  • Freitag, 20 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche:  Die Classic-Rock-Tribute-Band "Rockalots" erweckt die ganz großen Hymnen der Rockgeschichte zu neuem Bühnenleben. Von AC/DC über Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, Guns n' Roses etc.

    Foto: Diverse
  • Cutmaster Jay

    Freitag, 20 Uhr Mit House in all seinen Facetten versorgt der einstige Dockland-Resident-DJ Cutmaster Jay sein Publikum. 

    Foto: Matthias Ahlke

  • Freitag, 20.30 Uhr | Stadthaus 1: Reggae- und Ska-Fans, aufgepasst! Irie Miah and the Massive Vibes spielen rootsorientierten Reggae, der sich am Stil der 70er und 80er Jahre orientiert. Gut geeignet, um mit positiven Vibes ins Wochenende zu starten.

    Foto: Diverse
    Freitag, 20 Uhr | Drubbel: Die Band "Maraton" bietet laut eigener Beschreibung den "Party-Soundtrack der letzten 40 Jahre" und gehört seit Jahren zu den angesagtesten Cover-Live-Musik-Acts in Deutschland. 

    Foto: Diverse
  • Josh.

    Freitag, Einlass 18 Uhr, Beginn 20.30 Uhr | Domplatz: Der Singer-/Songwriter "Josh." aus Wien hat mit seinem Song "Cordula Grün" einen echten Indie-Sommerhit gelandet. Josh. macht Songs zum Mitsingen, die Geschichten vom Leben erzählen. 

    Foto: dpa
    Freitag, 20 Uhr | Erbdrostenhof: Covernummern aus der Rock-Szene präsentiert die Band "Rocktool". 

    Foto: Diverse
    Freitag, 22 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: Die „etwas andere Metallica-Tribute-Band“ kommt aus Brandenburg. "Metal Militia" steht für eine Live-Performance, deren musikalische Qualität sich an den Studioproduktionen ihres weltberühmten Vorbilds orientiert, gepaart mit eigenen Showelementen.

    Foto: Diverse

  • Freitag, 22 Uhr | Syndikatplatz: DJ und Musikproduzent Phil Fuldner serviert garantiert stimmungsvolle, elektronische Klänge.

    Foto: Diverse
    Freitag, 22 Uhr | Domplatz: MBP steht für Must be Played (zu deutsch: „muss einfach gespielt werden“). Das DJ-Duo auf Freckenhorst steht mit beiden Beinen in der Deep House Szene und bringt seine Hörer zum Tanzen. Mit ihren Sets sind sie mittlerweile so erfolgreich, dass sie international gebucht werden.

    Foto: Diverse

  • Freitag, 22.30 Uhr | Stadthaus 1: Gato Preto sind Teil einer internationalen afro-futuristischen Szene. Das Duo reist um die Welt und bringt beim Stadtfest Afro-House, Global Bass & Kuduro nach Münster.

    Foto: Diverse
  • Lost Frequencies

    Freitag, Einlass 18 Uhr, Beginn 22:45 Uhr | Domplatz: Krönender Abschluss am Freitagabend - mit Lost Frequencies holen die Macher von „Münster Mittendrin“ einen inter­nationalen DJ, Produzenten und Live-Act der globalen elektronischen Musikszene nach Münster.

    Foto: dpa

Der Samstag:

Münster Mittendrin 2019: Das ist los am Samstag

  • Start

    Am Samstag geht es weiter: Das Stadtfest "Münster Mittendrin" nimmt fast die gesamte Innenstadt ein. An diesem Samstag gibt es neben den Top Acts wie "H-Blockx" und den "Killerpilzen" wieder jede Menge alternative Sounds zu entdecken. Der zweite Tag bietet eine Fülle an Programm.

    Foto: Diverse
  • Kinderschminken

    Samstag, 12 Uhr | am Syndikatplatz: Zu Beginn des Tages können die Kleinen sich erneut von der Ballonkunst von Bloonie verzaubern und sich von Ewa schminken lassen. Beide Angebote sind kostenlos.

    Foto: Diverse
  • Vertaan

    Samstag, 12.30 Uhr | Drubbel: "Vertaan" heißt die Band um die beiden Sänger Dan und Heiko, die neben Klassikern der Rockgeschichte (z. B. Kinks) auch unbekanntere Punk- & Alternative-Rock-Songs zum Besten geben.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin
  • Six Feet 4

    Samstag, 14 Uhr |  Drubbel: Eine E-Gitarre, eine akustische Gitarre, ein Bass, ein Schlagzeug und Gesang. Die Band "Six Feet 4" interpretiert von den Ärzten bis zu den Dire Straits viele Songs neu.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin
  • Bluzin' 58

    Samstag, 14 Uhr | Erbdrostenhof: Mit seinen glühenden Bluesharminika ist Fred Reefman der Nabel des "Bluzin' 58", einer sechsköpfigen Blues-Band. Inspiriert von alten 50er Jahre Blues-Helden wie Little Walter und Muddy Waters, kehrt die Band zurück zu den Wurzeln des Blues.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin
  • Zauberin Parella

    Samstag, 14.30 Uhr | die Zauberin Parella zeigt eine Zaubervorstellung zum “Lachen – Staunen – Mitmachen”, die wie ein Theaterstück zum Mitmachen aufgebaut ist. Am Ende sollen die Kinder besser zaubern können, als Parella.

    Foto: Diverse
  • LostAgaiN

    Samstag, 14 Uhr | Dominikaner: "LostAgaiN" versprechen harmonischen Gesang, ordentlichen Groove und rockige Gitarrenriffs. Dazu kommt die rauchige Stimme des Frontmanns. Genannt wird diese Mische Rock´n´Pop. Die Band steht damit bereits seit zwanzig Jahren auf der Bühne.

    Foto: Hilmar Lange
  • Kids DJ Contest

    Samstag, 16 Uhr | am Syndikatplatz: Newcomer-DJ-Contest lädt alle zwischen sechs und sechzig Jahren dazu ein, eigene elektronische Sets zu mischen. Der Gewinner darf an einem der Hotspots bei Münster Mittendrin 2020 auflegen und gewinnt ein Reloop Beatpad 2.

    Bewerben kann sich jeder zwischen sechs und sechzig Jahren alt ist und bisher keinen Club- oder Festivalgig gespielt hat. Zur Teilnahme muss außerdem vorab ein Foto, der Künstlername und ein 15min Promoset als .mp3 an info@lampenfieber.ms gesendet werden. Einsendeschluss ist Mittwoch, der 14.8., um 18:00h.

    Foto: Scott Sanders
  • Turn A

    Samstag, 16 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: "Turn A" sind vier Studenten aus Münster, die einen Mix aus Alternative, Indie und klassischem Gitarrenrock machen.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin

  • Samtag, 16.30 Uhr | Stadthaus 1: „Soeckers“ bedeutet aufgedrehte Amps, britischer Sound und eine ordentliche Portion Melodie - und das alles auf Deutsch. Die vier Jungs aus Ahaus spielen mittlerweile seit sechs Jahren zusammen.

    Foto: Diverse
  • The Droids

    Samstag, 18 Uhr | am Syndikatplatz: Die Sieger des DJ Contests 2017 in der Philharmonie Essen sind in Münster. "The Droids" spielen am Samstagabend elektronische Live-Sets, Hybrid-Sets und DJ-Performances.

    Foto: Anna Spliethoff
  • The Voice of Münsterland

    Samstag, 18 Uhr | Erbdrostenhof: Das Publikum darf die Vorauswahl für "The Voice of Münsterland" treffen. Aus allen Bewerbungen werden zwei Gruppen mit maximal je sechs Teilnehmern ausgewählt, die die Vorrunde bestreiten. Wer den Tag übersteht, ist im Finale am Sonntag.

    Foto: Matthias Ahlke

  • Samstag, 18 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: Der 27-Jährige Münsteraner Peat Miles kombiniert Pop-Instrumentales mit erfrischend eloquenten Texten im Deutschrap.

    Foto: Diverses

  • Samstag, 18.30 Uhr | Domplatz: Die "Killerpilze", aka. die selbsternannte „gefährlichste Band der Galaxie“, feiert ihr 15-jähriges Bestehen live auf dem Domplatz bei Münster Mittendrin. 

    Online gibt es vorab bereits Tickets für 15 Euro.

    Foto: Diverses
  • Reisegruppe Hardrock

    Samstag, 19 Uhr | Drubbel: Die "Reisegruppe Hardrock" ist eine Drei-Mann Punk/Hardrock-Kapelle aus Münster und Dortmund. Im Zentrum der Live-Performance steht größtenteils Musik der 80er Jahre.

    Foto: Björn Meyer

  • Samstag, 20 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: Die Geschichte von "TIL" beginnt bereits im Kindergarten, vor über 14 Jahren. Nach über 250 Schulkonzerten und Festivalgigs quer durch Europa wagt die dreiköpfige Band nun den Neustart mit deutschen Songs: selbst geschrieben und absolut ehrlich.

    Foto: Diverses
  • Undercover

    Samstag, 20 Uhr | Erbdrostenhof: Handgemachte Live-Musik gepaart mit großer Spielfreude und einer Mischung aus aktuellen Hits und Evergreens der Rock- und Popgeschichte - das ist die Band "Underground". Die fünf Jungs und Frontfrau Nadine Schröder wollen für Stimmung sorgen.

    Foto: Diverses

  • Samstag, 20.30 Uhr | Domplatz: Die Hip-Hopper "Fünf Sterne deluxe" aus Hamburg kommen nach Münster. Sie schreiben und produzieren ihre Songs selbst - mit Klassikern wie „Ja, Ja ... Deine Mudder!“ und „Die Leude“ haben sie die deutsche HipHop-Landschaft evolutioniert.

    Foto: Diverses
  • FLOOT

    Samstag, 20.30 Uhr | Stadthaus eins: Im Mittelpunkt der Band "FLOOOT" steht ein junges Bläser-Trio, das gleichzeitig als Frontmänner mit gerappten Geschichten und dreistimmigem Gesang ihr eigenes Genre geschaffen hat: „Blech-Blas-Rap“.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin
  • Starlight Excess

    Samstag, 20.30 Uhr | Drubbel: Ob Status Quo, Van Halen, BAP, Westernhagen, Whitesnake - es gibt nichts, was vor "Starlight Excess" sicher ist. Die Band aus Münster feiert inzwischen internationele Erfolge, kehrt aber immer wieder gerne in ihre Heimatstadt zurück.

    Foto: Diverse

  • Samstag, 22 Uhr | Domplatz: Wer bei einem "H-Blockx"-Konzert die Augen schließt, mag kaum glauben, dass da wirklich nur ein Gitarrist auf der Bühne steht. Viele in der Region verbinden tolle Erinnerungen mit dieser Band! Die Band feiert dieses Jahr den 25. Geburtstag ihres Debüt-Albums „Time to Move“ in Münster.

    Foto: Diverses

  • Samstag, 22 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: Die Hamburger Heavy Rock Band "Sloppy Joe’s" spielt auf den großen Bühnen des Landes und erarbeitet sich schnell den Ruf als "tolle Live-Band mit unverwechselbarem Sound und geiler Show". Das Mantra der drei Rocker: "Es wird gerockt!"

    Foto: Diverses
  • Tom Novy

    Samstag, 22 Uhr | Syndikatplatz: Tom Novy ist seit fast 20 Jahren deutscher House-DJ und Produzent. In den 90-iger Jahren begann seine musikalische Karriere. Gleich die erste Veröffentlichung, seine Single „I House U“, schoss 1995 in die Top 10 der DJ-Charts.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin

  • Samstag, 22.30 Uhr | Stadthaus eins: Die fünf Kerle von "Blobbin' B" haben einfach gemacht, worauf sie Lust hatten - nun stehen sie bereits seit über 33 Jahren auf der Bühne. Neben einigen mehr als selten gehörten Songs der Rock’n’Roll-Geschichte, geben sie auch eigene Kompositionen zum besten.

    Foto: Diverses

Der Sonntag:

Münster Mittendrin 2019: Das ist los am Sonntag

  • Start

    Am Sonntag ist der letzte Tag des Stadtfests "Münster Mittendrin" und es gibt noch einige Highlights in Petto. Neben dem Finale des "Voice of Münsterland" tritt auch Roland Kaiser auf, für den alle Karten bereits ausverkauft sind. Doch es gibt auch an diesem Tag wieder viel alternative Musik.

    Foto: Oliver Werner
  • Jugend für Münster

    Sonntag, 11 Uhr | Domplatz: "Jugend für Münster" präsentiert am Sonntag von 11 bis 17 Uhr die Jugendverbände von ASB, Malteser, DLRG, Feuerwehr, Johanniter, DRK und des THW auf dem Domplatz.

    Foto: Malteser
  • Kinderschminken

    Sonntag 12 Uhr | am Syndikatplatz: Auch am dritten Tag gibt es für die Kinder noch die Möglichkeit, die Ballonkunst von Bloonie zu bewundern oder sich von Ewa schminken zu lassen. Beide Angebote sind kostenlos.

    Foto: dpa
  • Clown Fidelidad

    Samstag, 14 Uhr | am Syndikatplatz: Programm für Groß und Klein. Der Clown "Fidelidad" sorgt für Spaß am Sonntag. Mit risengroßen Schuhen und lauter Musik tritt er um 14 und nochmal um 16 Uhr auf.

    Foto: Dieter Klein
  • GIFTS FOR THE EARTH

    Sonntag, 14 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: "Gifts for the Earth" ist eine Anfang 2017 gegründete Band aus Köln, deren Stil sich über ein Dreieck aus Shoegaze, Post-Rock und Post-Hardcore erstreckt.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin
  • Basement Beat

    Samstag, 12.30 Uhr | Drubbel: "Basement Beat" sind Musiker aus Münster bzw. Liverpool, die alle in erfolgreichen Bands aktiv sind, sich nun aber zusammengetan haben, um ihre Lieblingsmusik live zu spielen. Das sind in erster Linie die Songs der Beatles, von den Hits der frühen Beatlemania bis zu den späteren Studio-Meisterwerken.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin

  • Samstag, 14 Uhr | Erbdrostenhof: "Ohrenpost" haben in den vergangenen Monaten ihr Können als Moderatorinnen in ihrer eigenen Livemusikshow in Münster unter Beweis gestellt, jetzt sind sie beim Stadtfest wieder selbst auf der Bühne mit modernem Deutschpop.

    Foto: Diverses

  • Samstag, 15 Uhr | Stadthaus eins: Als Schlagzeuger diverser Bands und Künstler steht er schon lange auf der Bühne. Jetzt startet Damian Ketteler mit Gitarre und seinem ganz eigenen, leidenschaftlichen und facettenreichen Gesangsstil sein Soloprojekt und erzählt dabei seine englischsprachigen Texte.

    Foto: Diverses
  • Kampfschule Song Performance

    Sonntag, 15 Uhr | am Syndikatplatz: Die Sportschule "Song" performt unter Anleitung des Großmeisters Chan-Ho Song zu Musik und demonstriert die Kunst des Taekwon-Dos.

    Foto: Gabriele Wolters
  • DOC B. & THE VAMPYRES

    Sonntag, 15 Uhr | Drubbel: Doc B. and the Vampyres haben bereits 2017 die Drubbel Bühne bei "Münster Mittendrin" mit Musik bespielt. Mit einer Mischung aus Blues Rock und Latin Rock haben sie sich den Protagonisten der wilden 70er Jahre verschrieben.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin
  • Phil Seeboth Blues project

    Sonntag, 16 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: "Phil Seeboth Blues project" ist tief verwurzelt im amerikanischen Chicago und Delta Blues, aber auch dem Mid-60's Psychedelic Blues wie Eric Clapton mit Cream oder Die Allman Brothers. 

    Foto: Lars Brennecke
  • Blosewind

    Sonntag, 16 Uhr | Erbdrostenhof: Ahoi! Hier kommen die "Blosewinds", der kleinste Shantychor der Welt. Die drei Jungs in Matrosenuniformen interpretieren Seemannsliedern auf ganz eigene Art und Weise. Sie kombinieren traditionelle Shantys mit Reggae, Folk-Pop und Rock, mixen das Ganze mit Comedy und verblüffen mit raffinierter Tanzkunstperformance.

    Foto: Diverses
  • Inside Out

    Sonntag, 16.30 Uhr | Stadthaus eins: Gespielt wird, was gefällt. "Inside Out" ist eine Big-Band, die die stilistische Vielfalt und die Herausforderung liebt. Seit vielen Jahren spielt sie in beinahe unveränderter Besetzung zusammen mit dem renommierten niederländischen Jazz-Trompeter und Big-Band-Leader Bert Fransen.

    Foto: Lüdinghausen Marketing
  • Gimme Selter

    Sonntag, 16.30 Uhr | Drubbel: Die Band "Gimme Selter" ist eine Rolling Stones Tribute Band aus Düsseldorf. Sie existiert seit 2017 und hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, Stones Songs nahe am Original zu covern, aber immer noch eine eigene Interpretation einfließen zu lassen. Die Stücke selbst kommen dabei z.T. etwas rockiger rüber als bei den Stones selbst.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin

  • Sonntag, 18 Uhr | am Syndikatplatz: Sven Kerkhoff ist DJ und Produzent. Er zeichnet sich durch seine musikalische Vielfältigkeit aus und ist dadurch von Funky House bis hin zu Tech House / Techno relativ breit gefächert

    Foto: Diverses
  • "Die bekloppten Hunde"

    Sonntag, 18 Uhr | Erbdrostenhof: "Die bekloppten Hunde" machen schon seit etlichen Jahren das Münsterland unsicher. Im Kern spielen sie Smash-Hits von den Ärzten oder Hosen, von Green Day, den Peppers oder Linkin Park.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin
  • Tico Doray

    Sonntag, 18 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: Singer-Songwriter-Pop, beeinflusst durch britische Künstler wie David Bowie, Lloyd Cole und Damien Rice – dafür steht der Berliner Songwriter Tico Doray. Der 21-jährige ist durch seine aktuelle Single „Lights are Turned Down“ bekannt und kommt mit vielen weiteren Eigenkompositionen im Gepäck auf die Bühne.

    Foto: Diverses
  • Joyce Band

    Sonntag, 18.30 Uhr | Stadthaus eins: Bei der 22-jährigen Hamburgerin Joyce Mayne stehen klassischer Soul und Funk Music auf dem Plan. Gemeinsam mit ihrer Band "Joyce Band" mischt sie Eigenkompositionen mit den Songs ihrer musikalischen Vorbilder.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin
  • Blue Print

    Sonntag, 19.15 Uhr | Drubbel: Die Playlist von "Blue Print" beinhaltet Stücke von Cocker bis Westernhagen, von Gary Moore bis Gossip, von Billy Idol bis Bon Jovi - Hauptsache die Post geht ab. Im klassischen Line-up lässt "Blue Print" die alten Zeiten wieder aufleben, wo die Sounds noch handgemacht waren.

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin
  • The Voice of Münsterland Finale

    Sonntag, 19.30 Uhr | Domplatz: Das Finale des Stadtfest-Gesangswettbewerbs findet statt. Die Siegerin oder der Sieger erhält ein kleines Sponsoring. Der Domplatz ist bereits ausverkauft, somit singen die beiden Finalisten vor 10.000 Zuschauern - und direkt vor dem Auftritt von Roland Kaiser.

    Foto: Matthias Ahlke

  • Sonntag, 20 Uhr | Domplatz: Nach seinen Auftritten im Sommer 2017 und 2018 spielt Roland Kaiser für "Münster Mittendrin" auch in diesem Jahr seine komplette Show mit vollem Konzertprogramm. Er ist zweifelsohne im pop-kulturellen Kosmos Deutschlands eine Größe, mit der auch nach 45 Jahren aktiver Karriere noch zu rechnen ist. Mit über 90 Millionen verkauften Tonträgern zählt der gebürtige Berliner zu den bekanntesten Protagonisten des deutschen Schlagers. Das Konzert ist bereits ausverkauft.

    Foto: Diverses

  • Sonntag, 20 Uhr | Dominikanerkirche: "Ingenious Rascals" ist eine Folk-Rock-Pop Band, bestehende aus fünf jungen Münsteranern. Ihre Texte handeln vom Heimatliebe, Sommer und Freundschaft. Durch die Mischung von Gitarre, Schlagzeug, Bass und Cello erschafft sie einen ganz eigenen Sound.

    Foto: Diverses
  • Die drei Nikoläuse

    Sonntag, 20 Uhr | Erbdrostenhof: „Die 3 Nikoläuse“ zaubern seit fast 25 Jahren schon Lagerfeuerstimmung in die Herzen ihrer Zuschauer. Augenzwinkernd bewegen sie sich auf dem schmalen Grat zwischen Perfektion und Peinlichkeit und sind stets darum bemüht, den Songs ihr „Nikoläuse-Prädikat“ aufzudrücken.

    Foto: Ulrich Coppel
  • MBP

    Sonntag, 20 Uhr | am Syndikatplatz: Das DJ Duo "MBP" hat gemeinsam mehr als 11 Millionen Plays auf Soundcloud erzielen können und war mit seiner letzten Single „What We Started“ in den Top 50 Charts auf Spotify.

    Foto: Diverses
  • Ronals Lechtenberg & Friends

    Sonntag, 20.30 Uhr | Stadthaus eins: Smokey Music nennt sich das Genre, unter dem Frontsänger und Leadgitarrist Ronald "Ronny" Lechtenberg im Trio mit Gereon Homann (drums) und Ley (base, backing voc) unterwegs ist! 

    Foto: Münster Mittendrin
