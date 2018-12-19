Mi., 19.12.2018

US-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Von dpa
Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( 1.) Thank U, Next Ariana Grande
2. ( 3.) Without Me Halsey
3. ( 2.) Sicko Mode Travis Scott
4. ( 4.) Happier Marshmello & Bastille
5. ( 5.) High Hopes Panic! At The Disco
6. ( 7.) All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carey
7. ( - ) Sunflower Post Malone & Swae Lee
8. ( 9.) Drip Too Hard Lil Baby & Gunna
9. ( 8.) ZEZE Kodak Black Featuring Travis Scott & Offset
10. ( - ) Girls Like You Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
zur Startseite

Top Artikel

Fotostrecken

Aktuelle Nachrichten


https://event.yoochoose.net/news/705/consume/10/2/6269328?categorypath=%2F2%2F2669082%2F2670173%2F2686136%2F2686170%2F