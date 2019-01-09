Mi., 09.01.2019
Mi., 09.01.2019
US-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( 2.)
|Without Me
|Halsey
|2.
|( 1.)
|Thank U, Next
|Ariana Grande
|3.
|( 5.)
|Sunflower
|Post Malone & Swae Lee
|4.
|( 4.)
|Sicko Mode
|Travis Scott
|5.
|( 6.)
|High Hopes
|Panic! At The Disco
|6.
|( 7.)
|Happier
|Marshmello & Bastille
|7.
|( - )
|Girls Like You
|Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
|8.
|( - )
|Drip Too Hard
|Lil Baby & Gunna
|9.
|( - )
|ZEZE
|Kodak Black Featuring Travis Scott & Offset
|10.
|( - )
|Better Now
|Post Malone
