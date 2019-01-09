Mi., 09.01.2019

US-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Von dpa
Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( 2.) Without Me Halsey
2. ( 1.) Thank U, Next Ariana Grande
3. ( 5.) Sunflower Post Malone & Swae Lee
4. ( 4.) Sicko Mode Travis Scott
5. ( 6.) High Hopes Panic! At The Disco
6. ( 7.) Happier Marshmello & Bastille
7. ( - ) Girls Like You Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
8. ( - ) Drip Too Hard Lil Baby & Gunna
9. ( - ) ZEZE Kodak Black Featuring Travis Scott & Offset
10. ( - ) Better Now Post Malone
