Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 26.06.2019, 16:21 Uhr aktualisiert: 26.06.2019, 16:24 Uhr ‹ Neue TV-Saison Sat.1 kündigt «Big Brother»-Comeback an 1. ( - ) Madame X Madonna 2. ( - ) Western Stars Bruce Springsteen 3. ( 2.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish 4. ( 1.) Happiness Begins Jonas Brothers 5. ( - ) Doom Days Bastille 6. ( 7.) Free Spirit Khalid 7. ( 6.) Die A Legend Polo G 8. ( 9.) Baby On Baby DaBaby 9. ( - ) Cuz I Love You Lizzo 10. ( - ) Thank U, Next Ariana Grande