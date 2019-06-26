Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Mittwoch, 26.06.2019, 16:21 Uhr aktualisiert: 26.06.2019, 16:24 Uhr
1. ( - ) Madame X Madonna
2. ( - ) Western Stars Bruce Springsteen
3. ( 2.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish
4. ( 1.) Happiness Begins Jonas Brothers
5. ( - ) Doom Days Bastille
6. ( 7.) Free Spirit Khalid
7. ( 6.) Die A Legend Polo G
8. ( 9.) Baby On Baby DaBaby
9. ( - ) Cuz I Love You Lizzo
10. ( - ) Thank U, Next Ariana Grande
