Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 07.08.2019, 15:38 Uhr aktualisiert: 07.08.2019, 15:40 Uhr

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( - ) The Search NF 2. ( - ) The Big Day Chance The Rapper 3. ( 1.) No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran 4. ( 3.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? / Billie Eilish 5. ( 6.) Indigo Chris Brown 6. ( 4.) 7 (EP) Lil Nas X 7. ( 7.) Cuz I Love You Lizzo 8. ( - ) Dum And Dummer Key Glock & Young Dolph 9. ( - ) FEVER DREAM Of Monsters And Men 10. ( 5.) Dreamville & J. Cole: Revenge Of The Dreamers III Various Artists