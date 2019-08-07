Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 07.08.2019, 15:38 Uhr aktualisiert: 07.08.2019, 15:40 Uhr ‹ Arabische Welt und Pop Jennifer Lopez gibt Konzert in Ägypten Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( 1.) Old Town Road Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus 2. ( 2.) Bad Guy Billie Eilish 3. ( 3.) Senorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 4. ( 5.) Truth Hurts Lizzo 5. ( 4.) Talk Khalid 6. ( - ) No Guidance Chris Brown Featuring Drake 7. ( 6.) I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 8. ( 7.) Goodbyes Post Malone Featuring Young Thug 9. ( 8.) Sucker Jonas Brothers 10. ( - ) Ran$om Lil Tecca «A bisserl gschnappig»» Münchner Filmpreis für Gisela Schneeberger ›