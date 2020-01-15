Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 15.01.2020, 15:40 Uhr aktualisiert: 15.01.2020, 15:42 Uhr ‹ Burgschauspieler Peter Simonischek über den «Crescendo»-Dreh Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( 3.) The Box Roddy Ricch 2. ( - ) Yummy Justin Bieber 3. ( 1.) Circles Post Malone 4. ( 2.) Memories Maroon 5 5. ( 9.) 10,000 Hours Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber 6. ( 4.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi 7. ( 7.) Dance Monkey Tones And I 8. ( 6.) Good as Hell Lizzo 9. ( 5.) Roxanne Arizona Zervas 10. (10.) Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez