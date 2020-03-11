Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 11.03.2020, 15:41 Uhr aktualisiert: 11.03.2020, 15:44 Uhr ‹ Die erste Maske fällt Stefanie Heinzmann bei «The Masked Singer» raus Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( - ) My Turn Lil Baby 2. ( - ) YHLQMDLG Bad Bunny 3. ( 1.) Map of the Soul: 7 BTS 4. ( - ) American Standard James Taylor 5. ( 5.) Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Roddy Ricch 6. ( 4.) Changes Justin Bieber 7. ( - ) PTSD G Herbo 8. ( - ) F8 Five Finger Death Punch 9. ( 7.) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone 10. ( 2.) Still Flexin, Still Steppin YoungBoy Never Broke Again Coronavirus James Blunt in der Elbphilharmonie ohne Publikum ›