Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 27.01.2021, 17:04 Uhr aktualisiert: 27.01.2021, 17:06 Uhr Platz Vorwoche Titel Artist 1. ( 1.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen 2. ( 3.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke 3. (-) The Good Times And The Bad Ones Why Don`t We 4. ( 2.) Evermore Taylor Swift 5. ( 7.) Positions Ariana Grande 6. ( 5.) The Voice Lil Durk 7. ( - ) Musik To Be Murdered By Eminem 8. ( 6.) After Hours The Weeknd 10. ( 8.) What You See Is What You Get Luke Combs © dpa-infocom, dpa:210120-99-103099/3