Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) (Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York) Von dpa Mittwoch, 31.03.2021, 16:30 Uhr aktualisiert: 31.03.2021, 16:32 Uhr

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act 1. ( - ) Justice Justin Bieber 2. ( - ) Chemtrails Over The Country Club Lana Del Rey 3. ( 1.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen 4. ( 2.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke 5. ( 3.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa 6. ( 6.) Shiesty Season Pooh Shiesty 7. ( 4.) After Hours The Weeknd 8. ( 7.) My Turn Lil Baby 9. ( 8.) The Voice Lil Durk 10. ( - ) What You See is What You get Luke Combs