Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Alben)

(Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York)

Mittwoch, 31.03.2021, 16:30 Uhr aktualisiert: 31.03.2021, 16:32 Uhr
Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Justice Justin Bieber
2. ( - ) Chemtrails Over The Country Club Lana Del Rey
3. ( 1.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
4. ( 2.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
5. ( 3.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa
6. ( 6.) Shiesty Season Pooh Shiesty
7. ( 4.) After Hours The Weeknd
8. ( 7.) My Turn Lil Baby
9. ( 8.) The Voice Lil Durk
10. ( - ) What You See is What You get Luke Combs

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-44426/2

https://event.yoochoose.net/news/705/consume/10/2/7895473?categorypath=%2F2%2F2669082%2F2670173%2F2686136%2F2686170%2F
Lokales
Nachrichten
Sport
Nachrichten-Ticker
zur Startseite