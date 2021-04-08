Billboard Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Donnerstag, 08.04.2021, 08:15 Uhr ‹ «The Storyteller» Dave Grohl veröffentlicht Autobiografie Platz Vorwoche Titel Act 1. ( - ) SoulFly Rod Wave 2. ( 1.) Justice Justin Bieber 3. ( - ) Clouds (The Mixtape) NF 4. ( - ) My Savior Carrie Underwood 5. ( 3.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen 6. ( - ) The Highlights The Weeknd 7. ( 4.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke 8. ( - ) Dum And Dummer 2 Young Dolph & Key Glock 9. ( 5.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa 10. ( - ) OK Orchestra AJR © dpa-infocom, dpa:210407-99-116897/3