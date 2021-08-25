  1. www.muensterschezeitung.de
Billboard-Charts

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Von dpa

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( 1.)StayThe Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
2.( 3.)Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
3.( 2.)Good 4 UOlivia Rodrigo
4.( - )RumorsLizzo & Cardi B
5.( 4.)Kiss Me MoreDoja Cat Featuring SZA
6.( 5.)LevitatingDua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
7.( 8.)Industry BabyLil Nas X & Jack Harlow
8.( 7.)ButterBTS
9.(10.)Deja VuOlivia Rodrigo
10.( 9.)Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Lil Nas X

