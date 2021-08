Belarus drohen Sanktionen: IOC untersucht Fall Timanowskaja

Good talk w/ Ms Kryscina Tsimanouskaya this morning at my office.



She is doing well & thanks us all for extending a helping hand against those who do not wish her well



Great feeling for a diplomat to try to help someone who is in urgent need of support.#Solidarity#Diplomacy https://t.co/IJPQc3X6wE pic.twitter.com/Pt2KGWqT5Z