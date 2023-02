Tiger Woods tritt erstmals seit Sommer auf der PGA-Tour an

Commitments for The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 16-19) include:



▪️23 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking

▪️The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings

▪️All 12 players that have won on TOUR this season

▪️Tiger Woods (first start since 2022 Open)



Field: pic.twitter.com/5uQCqM2Y5r